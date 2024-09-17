Corporate Deal

EverBank Financial Corp. has agreed to acquire Sterling Bank & Trust, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sterling Bancorp, for $261 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 16, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Jacksonville, Florida-based EverBank was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Louis Argentieri, Lee A. Meyerson and Ravi Purushotham. Sterling Bank, which is based in Southfield, Michigan, was represented by an Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer team including partners Laurie Abramowitz, Robert Azarow, James Cooper and Kevin Toomey.

Banking & Financial Services

September 17, 2024, 9:04 AM