Corporate Deal

Stratasys Ltd., a 3D printer manufacturer, has received a revised unsolicited acquisition offer from 3D Systems Corp. in a deal guided by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and the Meitar Law Offices. Rehovot, Israel-based Stratasys Ltd. was represented by Meitar and a Wachtell Lipton team. Counsel information for 3D Systems was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 11:07 AM

nature of claim: /