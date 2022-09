Corporate Deal

Cority, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, announced that it has acquired Reporting 21, an environmental, social and corporate governance data provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Cority was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Laurent Victor-Michel and Emmanuel Enrici. Reporting 21, which is based in Paris, was represented by Frieh Associes; Keels Avocatsa; and a McDermott Will & Emery team.

Investment Firms

September 26, 2022, 11:28 AM