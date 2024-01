Corporate Deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Gilbert + Tobin have guided United Kingdom-based Metals Acquisition Ltd. in connection with the company's announcement for a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. The Skadden Arps team included partners Adrian Deitz and Ryan Dzierniejko.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 29, 2024, 11:44 AM

