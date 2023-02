Corporate Deal

LyondellBasell Industries, together with KIRKBI A/S, the holding and investment company of the LEGO brand, have agreed to make a 130 million euro ($140 million) investment in solvent-based recycling technology company APK AG. Rotterdam, Netherlands-based LyondellBasell was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Martin Schulz. Counsel information for APK AG, which is based in Merseburg, Germany, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2023, 6:39 AM