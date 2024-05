Corporate Deal

Illinois Tool Works was counseled by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath in a debt offering valued at 1.50 billion euros ($1.62 billion). Davis Polk & Wardwell represented underwriters Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group, ING Bank N.V. and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. The Davis Polk team included partners Byron Rooney and Mario Verdolini.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 22, 2024, 10:11 AM

