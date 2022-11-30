Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase in the underwriting and refinancing of a first lien term loan B, the refinancing of a revolving credit facility and the incurrence of a new term loan A agreement by motorsports business Formula 1. The issuance was announced Nov. 23 by Englewood, Colorado-based Liberty Media Corp. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Ismael Duran, Antti Pesonen and Patrick Ryan. Baker Botts represented Formula 1. The Baker Botts team included partners Stuart McIntyre, Josh Mandell and Robert Wann.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 30, 2022, 7:44 AM