Corporate Deal

Investment firm Biavest has acquired a majority stake in Germany-based pasta company Riesa Nudeln. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dublin-based Biavest was advised by a Dentons team led by partner Frank Tepper-Sawicki. Counsel information for Riesa Nudeln was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 10, 2023, 9:31 AM

