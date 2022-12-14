Corporate Deal

Mobile Infrastructure Corp., a parking facility owner and operator, is going public via SPAC merger with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III. As a result of the merger, Mobile Infrastructure will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $550 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 13, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Cincinnati-based Mobile Infrastructure is represented by Venable LLP and Keating, Muething & Klekamp. Fifth Wall Acquisition, which is based in New York, is advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Evan D’Amico.

Business Services

December 14, 2022, 9:33 AM