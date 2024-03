Corporate Deal

Delek Logistics Partners LP, a crude oil logistics and marketing assets owner and operator, was counseled by Kirkland & Ellis in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $650 million. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by capital markets partners Michael Rigdon and Ieuan Adrian List. The notes come due 2029.

Transportation & Logistics

March 04, 2024, 8:55 AM

