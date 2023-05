Corporate Deal

Crosspoint Capital Partners has agreed to purchase Absolute Software for $870 million. The transaction, announced May 11, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Boston-based Crosspoint Capital was advised by Ropes & Gray and Stikeman Elliott. The Ropes & Gray team was led by partners Tom Fraser and Thomas Holden. Absolute Software, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, was represented by Cooley and Blake, Cassels & Graydon.

May 12, 2023, 8:25 AM

