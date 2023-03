Corporate Deal

Amarin Corp. plc and CSL Seqirus have entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement where CSL will have exclusive rights to secure pricing and commercialize Vazkepa, a heart attack medication, across Australia and New Zealand. Dublin-based Amarin Corp. is represented by a Ropes & Gray team that includes partner Abigail Gregor. Counsel information for CSL Seqirus was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 06, 2023, 7:28 AM