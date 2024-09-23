Corporate Deal

Acceleration Community of Companies announced that it has acquired a majority stake in public relations firm DKC in a deal guided by Loeb & Loeb; Michelman & Robinson; and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Concurrently, ACC has brought on growth equity firm, Verance Capital as a strategic investor to support ACC's next phase of growth. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based ACC was advised by a Michelman & Robinson team that included partners Robert Berg, Ronald Camhi, Ryan Hong and Harpreet Walia. DKC, which is based in New York, was represented by Loeb & Loeb. Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as legal counsel to Verance.

September 23, 2024, 11:37 AM