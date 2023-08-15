Corporate Deal

Private equity firm TJC LP announced the launch of Allure Beauty Concepts, a performance-driven beauty platform established from the integration of skincare product developer Allure Labs and manufacturing and packaging company Kleen Concepts. New York-based TJC and Allure Labs were counseled by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included partners Michael Weisser, David Towarnicky and Ned Schultheis. Counsel information for Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kleen Concepts was not immediately available.

August 15, 2023, 12:32 PM

