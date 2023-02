Corporate Deal

Vinson & Elkins counseled Lotus Infrastructure Partners in connection with the formation and launch of its newly established hydrogen pipeline transportation platform, NeuVentus LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Lotus was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Robert Hughes and Alan Alexander. NeuVentus' management team was represented by Norton Rose Fulbright.

Investment Firms

February 23, 2023, 9:40 AM