Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised Town Lane in connection with its joint venture partnership with PowerHouse Data Centers, a real estate developer to purchase 122 acres in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partners Sas Mehrara, Sam Rudik and Nancy Mehlman. PowerHouse Data was represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer.

Real Estate

September 09, 2024, 11:28 AM