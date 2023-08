Corporate Deal

Tractian, an artificial intelligence-focused mechanical failures technology platform, has secured $45 million in an investment round led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. Sao Paulo-based Tractian was advised by Carey Olsen and Carvalho Magalhaes. The Carey Olsen team included partner Alistair Russell.

Investment Firms

August 09, 2023, 10:27 AM

nature of claim: /