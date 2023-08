Corporate Deal

Cooley advised San Francisco-based Cellares Corp. in closing a $255 million Series C fundraising round. Investors included 8VC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, DFJ Growth, Decheng Capital, Koch Disruptive Technologies and Willett Advisors LLC. Lawyers Josh Seidenfeld and Will Hong led the Cooley team advising Cellares.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 28, 2023, 11:23 AM

