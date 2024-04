Corporate Deal

Stephenson Harwood and Carey Olsen have guided investment services firm Sanctum FI LLP in connection with the launch of artificial intelligence-powered investment fund, Financial Science Holdings Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Stephenson Harwood team was led by partner Nick Horton. The Carey Olsen team included partner Matthew Brehaut.

Investment Firms

April 17, 2024, 10:59 AM

