Corporate Deal

Edmonton State Bank, a subsidiary of Edmonton Bancshares Inc., and Sumner Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Sumner Financial Corp., have announced an agreement to merge. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction, announced May 24, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023. Glasgow, Kentucky-based Edmonton was advised by Frost Brown Todd. Sumner Bank, which is based in Gallatin, Tennessee, was represented by Thompson Burton PLLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 25, 2023, 1:26 PM

