Hornetsecurity announced that it has agreed to place a strategic growth investment in private equity firm TA Associates. TA will join existing investors PSG Equity and Verdane. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based TA Associates was advised by Latham & Watkins. PSG Equity, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team.

September 07, 2022, 10:08 AM