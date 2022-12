Corporate Deal

Biotechnology company Novozymes A/S and bacteria cultures, probiotics and enzymes supplier Chr. Hansen A/S announced a merger agreement on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Copenhagen, Denmark-based Novozymes A/S is advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team including partners Connie Milonakis and Will Pearce. Counsel information was not immediately available for Chr. Hansen A/S.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 13, 2022, 7:37 AM