Air Lease was counseled by Cooley in a debt offering valued at $1.2 billion. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett counseled underwriters BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities, Fifth Third Securities, J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., Truist Securities and U.S. Bancorp.

June 21, 2024, 9:21 AM

