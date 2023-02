Corporate Deal

McDermott Will & Emery counseled Chicago-based Pinnacle Dermatology Management, a portfolio company of BayPine, in connection with its acquisition of superficial radiation technology company Tru-Skin Dermatology. Financial terms were not disclosed. The McDermott Will team is led by partner Kristian A. Werling. Counsel information for Tru-Skin, which is based in Austin, Texas, is not immediately available.

Health Care

February 21, 2023, 6:33 AM