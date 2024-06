Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided Banco Santander, Citigroup and Itau BBA in the underwriting of a bond issuance worth $2.15 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 7 by the Republic of Chile. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham and Jorge Juantorena.

June 11, 2024, 4:07 PM

