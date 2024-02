Corporate Deal

Marathon Health and Everside Health have announced a merger agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed. Palo Alto, California-based Hercules Capital, which provided the senior secured acquisition financing for the deal, was advised by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by partners Josh Holt and Haim Zaltzman. Counsel information for Marathon Health and Everside was not immediately available.

February 09, 2024, 10:21 AM

