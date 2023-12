Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has guided an ad hoc group of lenders in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at $328 million. The issuance was announced Nov. 30 by Santiago, Chile-based renewable energy company Inversiones Latin America Power Limitada. ‚ÄčThe Cleary Gottlieb restructuring team was led by partners Richard Cooper, Adam Brenneman and Thomas Kessler. The notes come due 2033.

December 01, 2023, 9:17 AM

