Blue Owl Capital has placed a minority investment in alternative investment firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Blue Owl was advised by Fried Frank. Stonepeak, which is based in New York, was represented by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Tristan Brown, Jonathan Goldstein, Deborah Gruen, Christopher Healey, Jonathan Karen, Brian Robbins and Ryan Williams.

July 12, 2023, 7:27 AM

