Corporate Deal

EQT Infrastructure VI fund has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Heritage Environmental Services, a sustainability and industrial waste management services provider, from the Heritage Group. The transaction, announced Dec. 11, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Stockholm-based EQT was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The team includes partners Michael Holick and Mark Myott. The Heritage Group was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.

Business Services

December 12, 2023, 10:38 AM

