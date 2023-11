Corporate Deal

QMIS TBS Capital Group Corp., a holding company with wholly owned subsidiaries based in Hong Kong and Malaysia, registered with the SEC on Nov. 9 in an initial public offering. The Delaware-based company, which has decided to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partner Huan Lou and Li & Lai Solicitors. The underwriters, led by Pacific Century Securities LLC, are represented by Pryor Cashman.

Technology

November 10, 2023, 9:10 AM

nature of claim: /