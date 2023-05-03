Corporate Deal

DuPont has agreed to acquire Spectrum Plastics Group, a specialty medical device and components manufacturer, from AEA Investors for $1.75 billion. The transaction, announced May 2, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2023. Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Brandon Van Dyke and Kyle Hatton. Spectrum Plastics, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, was represented by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 03, 2023, 8:42 AM

nature of claim: /