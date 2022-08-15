Corporate Deal

Keppel Infrastructure Trust and Keppel Renewable Investments Pte. announced that they will invest approximately 305 million euros ($311 million) to acquire a 50% stake in offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 2 from Gulf International Holding Pte. Ltd., part of Thai Gulf Energy Group. The transaction, announced Aug. 12, is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Power company Orsted will continue to hold a 50% stake in the project. Denmark-based Orsted is advised by a Hengeler Mueller team that includes partners Jan Bonhage, Thorsten Mager and Sebastian Schneider. Counsel information for Keppel, which is based in Singapore, was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

August 15, 2022, 11:42 AM