Corporate Deal

Alterra Mountain Co., in partnership with Extell Development Co. have announced the expansion of the Deer Valley Resort that will add 3,700 acres of terrain to its ski resort located in the Wasatch Mountains in Park City, Utah. New York-based Extell was represented by Paul Hastings partner Bruce DePaola. Counsel information for Alterra Mountain, which is based in Denver, was not immediately available.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 30, 2023, 11:41 AM

nature of claim: /