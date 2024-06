Corporate Deal

Priority Health has announced it will acquire Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana (PHPNI). Financial terms were not disclosed. Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Priority Health was advised by Taft Stettinius & Hollister. PHPNI of Northern Indiana was represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Insurance

June 20, 2024, 3:03 PM

