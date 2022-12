Corporate Deal

Private equity firm AGIC Capital has acquired a majority stake in ATEC Pharmatechnik GmbH, an aseptic processing manufacturer, from CEO Hans-Werner Mumm and the Hannover Finanz Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Munich-based AGIC Capital was advised by White & Case. Hannover Finanz was represented by a Latham & Watkins team.

Health Care

December 01, 2022, 10:13 AM