Corporate Deal

Golar LNG Ltd. has entered into definitive agreements with Pan American Energy (PAE) for the 20-year deployment of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel in Argentina. Hamilton, Bermuda-based Golar is advised by Latham & Watkins partners Guido Liniado and Chris Peponis. Pan American, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is represented by a King & Spalding team including partner David Lang.

Energy

July 10, 2024, 2:46 PM