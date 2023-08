Corporate Deal

Takeda and ImmunoGen Inc. announced the formation of a partnership on Monday to develop and commercialize Immunogen’s anti-body drug conjugate therapy 'ELAHERE' in Japan. Waltham, Massachusetts-based ImmunoGen Inc. is represented by Ropes & Gray partners Abigail Gregor and David Saltzman. Counsel information for Takeda, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 31, 2023, 9:29 AM

