Investment firm KKR & Co. announced an agreement to make a growth investment in FGS Global, a communications consultancy. Financial terms were not disclosed. Under the terms of the agreement, communications British communications giant WPP PLC will remain FGS’ majority owner and FGS employees will remain ‘substantial’ shareholders. The transaction, announced April 11, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. FGS, headquartered in New York, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Heather L. Coleman, Matthew B. Goodman, Melissa Sawyer, Marc Trevino and Isaac Wheeler. New York-based KKR was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team led by partner Etienne Renaudeau.

April 12, 2023, 10:44 AM

