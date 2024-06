Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis advised Trifecta Collective, a trade show operator, and its private equity sponsor GreyLion on the acquisition of TRANSACT, a payments processing industry event, from the Electronic Transactions Association. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Kirkland team was led by corporate partners Dan Vaczy and Christian Atwood.

June 07, 2024, 11:55 AM

