Alternative asset management firm TPG has secured $8 billion after announcing the final close of its eight Asia focused private equity fund, TPG Asia VIII, and real estate funds, TPG AG Asia Realty Fund V and the TPG AG Japan Realty Value Fund. Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Elizabeth Dyer, Maurice Gindi, Chris Lee and Amy Shapiro.

May 10, 2024, 10:57 AM

