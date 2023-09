Corporate Deal

The United States Football League and XFL, a minor football league, announced a merger agreement Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Arlington, Texas-based XFL was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partners Jeffrey Brill, Oren Epstein, Thaddeus Hartmann, Steven Matays and Kenneth Schwartz. Counsel information for the United States Football League, which is based in Birmingham, Alabama, was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 29, 2023, 10:16 AM

