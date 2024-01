Corporate Deal

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe has agreed to acquire a stake in EquiLend Holding LLC for $200 million. New York-based Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partner Willard Boothby. EquiLend Holding, which is based in New York, was represented by Paul Hastings.

January 19, 2024, 4:08 PM

