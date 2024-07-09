Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis represented Devon Energy in connection with its agreed acquisition of the Williston Basin business of Grayson Mill Energy for approximately $5 billion, in cash and stock. The transaction, announced July 8, is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners David Castro Jr., Lindsey Jaquillard and Kyle Watson. Counsel information for Grayson Mill, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

July 09, 2024, 2:15 PM