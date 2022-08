Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co. announced that it has sold its investment in Parker Food Group, a developer and manufacturer of specialty value-added ingredients, to an investment company of the Investindustrial private equity group. The Riverside was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner Lisa Lathrop. Counsel information for Investindustrial private equity group was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 10:53 AM