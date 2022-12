Corporate Deal

Caliche Development Partners II, Orion Infrastructure Capital and GCM Grosvenor announced a partnership agreement on Tuesday. Houston-based Caliche Development Partners II is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Archie Fallon. Counsel information for Orion Infrastructure and GCM Grosvenor was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 06, 2022, 9:48 AM