Corporate Deal

Minera Centinela, a subsidiary of Antofagasta Minerals and Marubeni, recently completed a $4.4 billion mine site expansion to provide the existing and additional seawater required for mining operations. Latham & Watkins advised Chile-based Minera with a team led by partner Guido Liniado.

June 14, 2024, 12:45 PM

