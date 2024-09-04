Corporate Deal

Investment firm Clearlake Capital Group has agreed to acquire MV Credit from Natixis Investment Managers. The transaction, announced Sept. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Santa Monica, California-based Clearlake Capital was advised by Milbank and Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by asset management M&A partners Adrian Duncan and Michael Reeves. MV Credit was counseled by a DLA Piper team. Natixis Investment Managers was represented by Dentons.

Banking & Financial Services

September 04, 2024, 10:06 AM