Corporate Deal

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has guided Wiesbaden, Germany-based Aareal Bank AG in connection with its delisting agreement with Atlantic BidCo GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Freshfields Bruckhaus team was led by partner Dr. Christoph H. Seibt. Counsel information for Atlantic BidCo was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 25, 2023, 11:34 AM

