Corporate Deal

OpenGate Capital has agreed to sell Fiven ASA to Kymera International, a global leading specialty materials and surface technologies company. Financial terms were not disclosed. OpenGate, located in Los Angeles, California, was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team. Durham, North Carolina-based Kymera was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Reuven Garrett, Neil Goldman and Samuel Welt.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 06, 2024, 9:50 AM

