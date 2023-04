Corporate Deal

ODL Inc. announced that it has acquired steel and fiberglass door manufacturer Tru Tech Doors in a deal guided by Honigman and Borden Ladner Gervais. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hagerstown, Maryland-based ODL was advised by Honigman and a Borden Ladner Gervais team. Counsel information for Tru Tech Doors, which is based in Ontario, Canada, was not immediately available.

April 06, 2023, 8:54 AM

